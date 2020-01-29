De Beers' latest diamond sales data offers hope for rebound this year

Anglo American's (OTCQX:AAUKF, OTCPK:AAUKY) De Beers unit sold $545M of rough diamonds in its first sale of the year, its best showing since April, in a possible sign the industry is starting to recover from last year's demand slump.

There were other positive signs from the sale, according to Bloomberg: De Beers slightly raised prices in some categories, especially larger stones, and margins recovered in the secondary market, where buyers sell to gem manufacturers who do not have direct access to De Beers.

"Continuation of De Beers' sales recovery is a positive sign for the rough diamond market, which we expect to recover in 2020 supported by reduced diamond supply and midstream destocking," says Kirill Chuyko, chief strategist at BCS Global Markets.