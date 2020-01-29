Tesla promises quick ramp for Model Y

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is pushing full speed ahead after recording a sizable Q4 beat off revenue of $7.4B.

On the conference call, CEO Elon Musk said the company doesn't plan to raise money because it's still able to invest in factories and production lines, while staying cash flow positive.

This year will see Model Y production ramp up quickly, a battery event and the introduction of a next-gen powertrain described by Musk as "alien technology." In the short-term, a shutdown of the Shanghai factory could "slightly" impact Q1 profit.

In response to a question on the Model Y hurting Model 3 sales, Musk leaned on a favorite conference call line by stating that the EV automaker is more worried about production (vehicle and battery cell) than demand.

Musk said the Cybertruck was like something from a "sci-fi movie set" but didn't offer details on a production timeline or volume target. Capex numbers weren't offered up yet either.