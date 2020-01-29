Hess hit with another hefty loss on weak natural gas prices

Hess (HES -6.9% ) slumps to its lowest in nearly six months after reporting a larger than forecast Q4 loss, as lower realized prices for its natural gas and natural gas liquids more than offset higher production volumes and improved midstream earnings.

Hess says average selling prices for its natural gas fell 27.8% and natural gas liquids tumbled 34.5% in the quarter.

Meanwhile, Q4 production from Bakken assets jumped 38% to 174K boe/day, lifting total oil and gas output excluding Libya by 18.4% to 316K boe/day.

For 2020, Hess guides for production excluding Libya of 330K-335K boe/day, including 180K boe/day from the Bakken and ~25K bbl/day of oil from Guyana.

Hess said yesterday that it plans to spend $3B in 2020 vs. $2.74B in 2019, as it bets big on its Bakken and offshore Guyana assets.

"Investors are worried that the losses that they incur in 2020 might be as big, if not bigger, than 2019," as well as Hess' higher spending plans, says Argus Research analyst Bill Selesky.