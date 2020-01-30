Facebook dips amid guidance for decelerating growth

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) wrapped Wednesday's after-hours trading down 7% , after a Q4 earnings beat that seemed to rattle many investors with indications of slowing growth (even if from a high level).

That was backed up in the company's conference call, where it guided to Q1 revenue growth decelerating by low to mid-single digits vs. Q4 growth.

That's due in part to "the maturity of our business as well as the increasing impact from global privacy regulation and other ad targeting-related headwinds. While we have experienced some modest impact from these headwinds to date, the majority of the impact lies in front of us," says CFO Dave Wehner.

At WSJ's Heard on the Street column, core Facebook came in for praise for adding 34M daily active users - "In this day and age that means finding 34 million people who have either never heard of the company’s numerous privacy missteps or simply don’t care" - but it says slight beats may not be enough anymore at current price levels.

Meanwhile, while margins are still high for big tech (full-year operating margin of 34%), they're down sharply amid rising expenses: "Facebook has shown it can keep people coming in the door. But its days of earning 50 cents on the dollar are over."

And pointing to the U.S. slowdown, Pivotal Research has downgraded Facebook to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $215 from $245 (4% downside from Wednesday's close).

Earnings call presentation