UPS aims for driverless, electric future

Following in the footsteps of Amazon, who recently inked a deal for 100,000 electric vehicles from Rivian, UPS (NYSE:UPS) has placed an order for 10,000 electric vans (with an option for 10,000 more) from U.K.-based Arrival.

The contract, worth "hundreds of millions of euros," will also see UPS take a minority stake in the startup.

Besides joining the EV revolution, UPS has driverless dreams. A six-month test will begin with Alphabet's Waymo next month, using the latter's autonomous Chrysler Pacifica minivans to shuttle packages from Phoenix UPS stores to a nearby sorting center.