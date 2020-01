Looking to break away from the tech platforms that dominate digital media, News Corp. (NASDAQ:NWS) has unveiled an online news aggregation service called Knewz.

The idea, which won't be "relegated in the rankings," is to help publishers claw back some of the control and ad dollars they've lost to Google and Facebook.

The site includes content from more than 400 large and small publishers in the U.S. and worldwide, from the The Washington Post and Fox News to Daily Kos and Washington Examiner.