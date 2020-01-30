CalTech wins $1.1B patent case against Apple, Broadcom

The California Institute of Technology has won a $1.1B jury verdict in a patent case against Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), though the latter two tech firms intend to appeal the verdict.

At issue: CalTech alleges that Broadcom wi-fi chips used in hundreds of millions of Apple iPhones infringed patents relating to data transmission technology.

Broadcom derived about a fifth of its sales from the iPhone maker in its fiscal 2019, and last week signed deals to sell as much as $15B worth of chips to Apple.