EU wants to break U.S. tech dominance

A European Commission proposal seen by Reuters reveals an upcoming plan to create a "single EU market for data" aimed at challenging the dominance of Facebook, Google and Amazon.

"Currently a small number of big tech firms hold a large part of the world’s data. This is a major weakness for data-driven businesses to emerge, grow and innovate today, including in Europe, but huge opportunities lie ahead," according to the paper.

New rules to achieve the goal would cover cross-border data use, data interoperability and standards related to manufacturing, climate change, healthcare, financial services and energy.