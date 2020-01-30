Earnings roundup: Unilever, Deutsche, Shell, Samsung

Up: Unilever (NYSE:UL) rose 2.2% premarket upon initiating a tea business review following its slowest quarterly growth in a decade, while Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) inched up 0.5% despite a net loss of €5.3B for 2019 amid a major restructuring.

Down: Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) -4% premarket as profits halved on lower oil and gas prices, as well as "challenging" economic conditions.