Futures turn south as virus fears return

Coronovirus fears and another 2.7% plunge from the Hang Seng Index have overshadowed upbeat earnings from Tesla and Microsoft as U.S. stock index futures point to opening declines of 0.5% at the open.

Meanwhile, 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest level since early October, slipping below 1.56%, while crude futures declined 1.4% to $52.61/bbl.

More than 7,700 people have now been infected by the outbreak, with at least 170 dead, while WHO officials announced the spread of the virus outside of China is of "grave concern."

The outbreak could cause China's real GDP growth to shrink to below 4% from the 6% pace in the fourth quarter, with worse impact than SARS in 2003, according to Nomura economists led by Lu Ting.