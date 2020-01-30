Fourth quarter GDP data on tap

Economists expect U.S. fourth quarter growth to be about the same as the third quarter, at 2.1%, reflecting softer spending and a surprise widening in the trade gap in December.

The figure comes after the Fed's meeting on Wednesday provided little new insight into policy, but did make it clear that it sees a more moderate consumer, which should show up in a weaker consumption number for GDP.

All 10 members of the central bank’s rate-setting committee voted to hold the benchmark Federal Funds rate in a range of 1.5% to 1.75%.