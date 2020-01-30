DBV Tech down 8% premarket after pricing equity offering

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) slips 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to its global offering of an aggregate of 7.5M ordinary shares via the following:

A public offering of 4,535,581 ordinary shares in the form of 9,071,162 American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in the U.S., Canada and certain ex-Europe countries at $10.25/ADS. Each ADS represents 1/2 of an ordinary share.

An offering exclusive to European investors of 2,964,419 ordinary shares at €18.63 per share.

Gross proceeds should be ~$153.7M (~€139.8M).

Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 1,115,000 ordinary shares in the form of 2,250,000 ADSs.

Closing date is February 4.

Yesterday's close in the U.S. was $11.33.