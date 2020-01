Spectrum Brands missed estimates in Q1

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) reports organic sales declined 3% in Q1.

Segment sales: Hardware & Home Improvement: $297.7M (-2.4%); Home & Personal Care: $322.1M (+1.5%); Global Pet Supplies: $205.8M (+0.5%); Home and Garden: $45.9M (-13.9%).

Gross margin rate slipped 380 bps to 30.9%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 140 bps to 11.7%.

FY2020 Guidance: Net sales: low single-digit growth; Adjusted EBITDA: $570M to $590M; Net income: $53M to $93M; Capex: $90M to $100M; Adjusted free cash flow: $240M to $260M.

Previously: Spectrum Brands EPS misses by $0.13, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)