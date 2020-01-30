Unilever +2% after earnings

Unilever (UN, UL) reports underlying sales growth of 2.9% for 2019 to miss the company's guidance range of 3% to 5%. Underlying sales were up 1.5% in Q4.

Pre-tax profit fell 33% Y/Y to €8.3B for the full year.

Looking ahead, Unilever plans to increase penetration by improving brand awareness and availability. The company also wants to implement a more impactful innovation program, improve its performance in faster growing channel and fuel growth through cost savings. Unilever is also launching a strategic review of the global tea business.

Shares of Unilever are up 1.75% in Amsterdam trading.

