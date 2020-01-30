Eli Lilly +1% premarket on Q4 beat; raises revenue guidance

Eli Lilly (LLY) Q4 results: Revenues: $6,114M (+8.5%).
Net Income: $1,495.7M (+32.9%); EPS: $1.64 (+49.1%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,583.3M (+25.8%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.73 (+31.1%).
Key product sales: Trulicity: $1,208.1M (+31%); Humalog: $763.4M (-1%); Alimta: $530.7M (-5%); Forteo: $360.2M (-18%); Taltz: $420.1M (+37%); Humulin: $348.0M (+3%); Basaglar: $307.2M (+32%); Jardiance: $268.0M (+39%); Cyramza: $245.1M (+11%); Cialis: $197.8M (-44%); Emgality: $66.3M.
2020 guidance: Revenue: $23.7B - 24.2B from $23.6B - 24.1B; EPS: $6.18 - 6.28 from $6.38 - 6.48; non-GAAP EPS: $6.70 - 6.80 (unch).
Shares are up 1% premarket.
Previously: Eli Lilly EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)