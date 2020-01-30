Lilly baricitinib successful in fifth late-stage dermatitis study

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and licensor Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) announce positive results from another Phase 3 clinical trial, BREEZE-AD5, evaluating two strengths of oral JAK inhibitor baricitinib in adults with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD).

The 1 mg dose failed to hit the primary endpoint of a statistically significant proportion of patients achieving at least a 75% improvement in AD (EASI75) at week 16 versus placebo.

The 2 mg dose was successful. 29.5% (n=43/146) of treated patients achieved EASI75 compared to 8.2% (n=12/147) in the control arm (p=0.001).

No new safety signals were observed.

Complete results will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences and publication.

Four previous late-stage studies, BREEZE-AD1, AD2, AD4 and AD7, were also successful.

Lilly recently filed a marketing Europe. It expects to submit applications in the U.S. and Japan this year.