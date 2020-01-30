Organic sales shine at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) reports organic revenue growth of 7% in Q4 to sail past the consensus expectation of +5%. Revenue growth for the quarter was driven by concentrate sales growth of 2% and price/mix growth of 5%. Organic revenue was up 26% in Latin America and 8% in Asia Pacific.

Operating margin was flat compared to a year ago at 24.8% of sales.

The company says it continues to gain value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages.

Looking ahead, Coca-Cola anticipates FY20 revenue growth of 5% and EPS of $2.25 vs. $2.10 consensus. Free cash flow of around $8.0B is expected.

Shares of Coca-Cola are up 1.75% premarket to $58.01.

