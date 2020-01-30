Bank of England holds rate, hints at hike down the road

Bank of England keeps its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 0.75% against a backdrop of reduced business uncertainty and stabilized global growth.

"We expect uncertainty to fall further and global growth to pick up. If that happens, it should help to support growth here in the U.K.," according to the BOE statement.

The British pound gains 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

If the economy develops as expected and upward pressure on prices build gradually over the next few years, a "modest increase in interest rates may be needed to keep inflation at our 2% target," the central bank said.

