1-800-Flowers.com increased earnings outlook for FY2020, shares up 4% premarket

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS) reports revenue rose 6% in Q2, driven by strong growth in all three business segments.

E-commerce revenue grew 6.2% to $487.08M.

Segment revenues: Consumer Floral: $115.72M (+7%); BloomNet Wire Service: $25.72M (+9.8%); Gourmet Food and Gift Baskets: $464.58M (+5.6%).

Gross margin rate slipped 20 bps to 44.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA up 7.4% to $110.7M.

FY2020 Guidance: Revenues: +8% to +9%; Adjusted EBITDA: +13% to +15%; Diluted EPS: +15% to +17%; Free cash flow: $45M to $50M.

FLWS +3.97% premarket.

Previously: 1-800 FLOWERS.COM EPS beats by $0.05, misses on revenue (Jan. 30)