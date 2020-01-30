Bayer's darolutamide extends survival in late-state prostate cancer study

A Phase 3 clinical trial, ARAMIS, evaluating Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) darolutamide plus androgen deprivation therapy (ADT) in men with non-metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer demonstrated a statistically significant improvement in overall survival (OS) compared to placebo plus ADT, a key secondary endpoint.

Previously published data showed that darolutamide + ADT met the primary endpoint of metastasis-free survival compared to placebo + ADT.

Detailed results will be presented at a future medical conference.

Darolutamide, branded as Nubeqa, is currently approved in the U.S., Japan and Brazil. Filings in the EU and other regions are in process or planned.