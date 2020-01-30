UPS slips after light profit guidance

UPS (NYSE:UPS) reports U.S. domestic package revenue of $13.4B (+6.5% Y/Y) in Q4 to just miss the consensus mark of $13.5B. International package revenue was $3.8B vs. $3.8B consensus.

Average daily volume levels was up 7.5% to top 26.6M packages off high demand for air services in the U.S.

Operating profit rose 13.7% during the quarter as margins improved across all segments.

Looking ahead, UPS sees full-year EPS of $7.76 to $8.06, which is a range with a midpoint below the consensus mark of $8.03. The company forecasts weakness on the industrial side of the U.S. and global economy. "We are fast-tracking our initiatives in 2020 to better position UPS to capitalize on structural changes in the market and growth opportunities," says CFO Brian Newman.

Shares of UPS are down 0.50% premarket to $115.10.

