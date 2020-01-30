Verizon's edges lower after Q4 miss

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) -0.7% reports mixed Q4 results that beat on revenue but missed on earnings. Wireless revenue totaled $25.3B (consensus: $24.4B), and wireline came in at $7.1B (consensus: $7.12B).

Postpaid adds: Wireless, +1.2M (consensus: +1.23M); Smartphone, 969K (+11% Y/Y); Phone, 790K (+21%).

U.S. wireless postpaid churn was +1.13% compared to the 1.08% consensus.

For 2020, Verizon expects low-to-mid single-digit percentage revenue growth Y/Y (consensus: 1.5% growth) and EPS growth of 2-4% (consensus: 2.4%).

Earnings call starts at 8:30 AM with a webcast here.

Press release.