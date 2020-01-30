Blackstone caps of year with $26B in Q4 inflows

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) gains 1.4% in premarket trading after Q4 distributable earnings of $914M, or 72 cents per share, beat the average analyst estimate of 66 cents and increased from $722.1M, or 57 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

"We continued to expand our leading investment platforms into new areas, driving $134B of capital inflows during the year, and enabling us to deploy $63B – both records for the firm," said Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman.

Total assets under management of $571.1B, increased 3% from $554.0B at Q3-end.

Fee-earnings AUM of $408.1B, up 4% from $394.1B at Q3-end.

Q4 total AUM inflows of $26.0B bring full-year inflows to $134.4B; Q4 inflows by segment — real estate at $8.05B, private equity at $8.30B, hedge fund solutions at $2.7B,and credit at $6.9B.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

