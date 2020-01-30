Altria revises deal with Juul

Altria (NYSE:MO) discloses that it recorded a $4.1B non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge related to its investment in Juul (JUUL). The company notes the charge was necessary due to the number of pending legal cases against Juul. Altria revised its terms with Juul by adding two directors to the board and landing the option to be released from a non-compete clause if Juul is banned from selling vape products.

The company saw smokeable revenue fall 0.5% in Q4 vs. +2.7% consensus as volume fell 8.4%. Smokeless revenue was up 6.1% vs. +4.3% consensus as volume fell 4.0%.

Looking ahead, Altria sees full-year EPS of $4.39 to $4.51 vs. $4.44 consensus.

CEO outlook: "Despite the unexpected challenges related to our investment in JUUL, which led to impairment charges and reported losses, we made significant progress advancing and building our noncombustible business platform with the launch of IQOS and completion of the on! transaction. We enter 2020 with continued focus on harm reduction. We believe Altria’s enhanced business platform best positions us to succeed under various future category scenarios."

Shares of Altria are down 0.22% premarket to $50.00.

