Raytheon +1% on EPS beat, targets UTC merger close in Q2

EPS from continuing operations rose nearly 8% Y/Y to $3.16 vs. $2.93 in the fourth quarter 2018.

Revenue by segment: Integrated Defense Systems +18%; Intelligence, Information and Services +2%; Missile Systems +1%; Space and Airborne Systems +7%; Forcepoint +3%.

"Integration planning for the merger with United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) is progressing well, with the integration team developing detailed execution plans to capture revenue and cost synergies rapidly and ensure seamless operations post close. Our goal is to close the merger early in the second quarter of 2020," said CEO Thomas Kennedy.

Backlog at the end of Q4 was a record $48.8B, an increase of 15% Y/Y.

RTN +1.1% premarket

Q4 results