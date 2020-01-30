Hershey +2% after margins improve

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) reports organic sales rose 1.9% in Q4 to top the consensus mark of +1.4%. Price realization was a 3.6 point benefit and the net impact of acquisitions and divestitures was a 2.2 point benefit driven by the acquisition of ONE Brands.

Gross margin was 43.4% of sales vs. 42.5% a year ago and 43.1% consensus. Positive price realization and favorable commodities factored into the margin improvement.

Looking ahead, Hershey sees revenue growth of 2% to 4% vs. +2.8% consensus and EPS of $6.13 to $6.24 vs. $6.16 consensus.

Shares of Hershey are up 1.22% premarket to $153.00.

