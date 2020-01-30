Truist Q4 beats in first quarter since merger closes

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC), reporting its first quarterly earnings since BB&T and SunTrust merged on Dec. 6, earned $1.12 per share on an adjusted basis during Q4, beating the average analyst estimate of $1.01.

Compares with $1.07 in Q3.

Q4 net interest income on a taxable equivalent basis of $2.25B increased from $1.72B in Q3 and $1.73B in Q4 2018.

Q4 net interest margin (TE) of 3.41% improved from 3.37% in Q3, fell from 3.49% in Q4 2018.

Q4 total revenue (TE) of $3.65B increased from $3.03B in Q3 and $2.96B in Q4 2018; exceeds the consensus estimate of $3.55B.

Q4 total loans and leases held for investment of $299.8B increased from $149.4B in Q3; the merger contributed $154.0B of loans held for investment.

Q4 provision for credit losses was $171M vs. $117M in Q3 and net charge-offs were $192M vs. $153M.

Q4 adjusted return on tangible common equity was 18.60%.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

