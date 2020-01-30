Sanofi enzyme replacement therapy shows positive effect in ASMD patients

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) announces positive results from two clinical trials evaluating its enzyme replacement therapy, olipudase alfa, in patients with a rare lysosomal storage disorder called acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASMD) or Niemann-Pick Disease Type A and Type B.

A Phase 2/3 study, ASCEND, in 36 adults met the two primary endpoints: percent change in spleen volume from baseline at week 52 and improvement in lung function as measured by the percent change in diffusing capacity of the lung for carbon monoxide at week 52.

All participants in both the treatment and control arms experienced at least one adverse event (AE). There were five serious AEs in the olipudase alfa group, none related to treatment, compared to 13 for placebo. The most common AEs associated with olipudase alfa were headache, nasopharyngitis, upper respiratory tract infection, cough, and arthralgia (joint pain).

An open-label Phase 1/2 study, ASCEND-Peds, in patients younger than 18 years old showed a favorable safety profile, the primary endpoint. Most AEs were mild or moderate. Five treatment-related serious AEs were observed: two cases of transient, asymptomatic increases in a liver enzyme called ALT in one patient, one case of urticaria (hives) and one case of skin rash in one patient and one case of anaphylactic reaction. Efficacy was demonstrated in several secondary endpoints.

Results from both trials will be submitted for presentation at future medical conferences. Filing of global marketing applications will begin in H2 2021.