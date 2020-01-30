Biogen +2% premarket on Q4 beat

Biogen (BIIB) Q4 results: Revenues: $3,671.3M (+4.1%).

Net Income: $1,439.7M (+52.1%); EPS: $8.08 (+70.8%); non-GAAP Net Income: $1,485.6M (+6.1%); non-GAAP EPS: $8.34 (+19.3%); CF Ops: $7,079M.

Spinraza sales: $543M (+16%); below estimates of ~$555M and down from $547M in Q3.

Key product sales: Tecfidera: $1,161M (+5%); Tysabri: $473M (+2%); Avonex: $411M (-15%); Rituxan/Gazyva: $395M (+3%); Ocrevus royalties: $205M (+35%).

Biogen acquired commercialization rights to biosimilars of Lucentis and Eylea in the U.S. and other major markets.

2020 Guidance: Revenue: ~$14.0B - 14.3B vs. Yahoo Finance consensus of $14.1B; GAAP EPS: $29.50 - $31.50; non-GAAP EPS: $31.50 - 33.50 vs. Yahoo Finance consensus of $33.03.

Shares are up 2% premarket.

Previously: Biogen EPS beats by $0.28, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)