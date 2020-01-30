Kimco's 2020 guidance on the soft side

Kimco Realty's (NYSE:KIM) guidance for 2020 NAREIT FFO per share of $1.46-$1.50 is mostly softer than the $1.50 consensus estimate.

Sees same-property net operating income growth of 1.50%-2.0% for the year.

Assumes $200M-$300M of dispositions at blended cap rates of 7.0%-7.5% and $100M-$200M of acquisitions at blended cap rates of 5.0%-6.0%.

Sees combined redevelopment and development investment of $200M-$250M for 2020.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 37 cents matches consensus and increased from 35 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-property NOI growth of 2.7% Y/Y.

Maintained record-high pro-rata portfolio occupancy rate of 96.4% from third quarter 2019.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Previously: Kimco Realty FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)