Arista Networks cut on cloud risks

Barclays cuts Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) from Overweight to Equal-Weight and lowers its 2020 and 2021 estimates to $9.16 and $10.06, respectively, from $9.50 and $10.48.

Analyst Tim Long cites market share losses at a few large customers and risks to the Cloud business from the campus product ramp.

Long increases his ANET target by $10 to $220 on the improved industry sentiment for a Cloud recovery.