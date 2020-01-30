Mixed Q4 results for Kirby

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) reports Marine transportation revenues rose 5.1% to $402.01M in Q4.

Distribution and services revenues fell 25.1% to $253.92M.

Operating margin rate was 2.5% for the quarter.

Marine transportation operating margin rate improved 200 bps to 13.6%.

EBITDA declined 42.2% to $71.95M.

The company has signed an agreement to acquire the inland tank barge fleet of Savage Inland Marine for ~$278M in cash and will be financed through additional borrowings.

The closing of the acquisition is expected to occur late in 1Q2020.

FY2020 Guidance: Inland revenues: Increase in the low double digits to mid-teens percentage; Distribution and services revenue: -12% to -17%; Diluted EPS: $2.60 to $3.40; Capital spending: $155M to $175M;

