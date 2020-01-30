Deutsche Bank gains 3.3% as restructuring takes hold

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) climbs 3.3% in premarket trading as the German lender's Q4 results show progress in its restructuring efforts.

Q4 pretax loss of €1.3B ($1.4B) includes €1.1B in transformation charges and restructuring and severance expenses; Q4 net loss amounted to €1.5M.

Q4 core bank profit of €465M, excluding specific revenue items, transformation charges as well as restructuring and severance expenses, vs. €78M in the year-ago quarter.

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 13.6%, meeting recent guidance of above 13% for year-end 2019.

Reduced leverage exposure by €123B during the quarter to €1.17B at year-end, driven primarily by progress in the Capital Release Unit, which reduced leverage exposure by €50B to €127B vs. a target of ~€140B.

Leverage ratio improved to 4.3% on a phase-in basis ahead of its 4% year-end 2019 target.

Reaffirms goal of increasing its leverage ratio to 4.5% by the end of 2020 and to ~5% by 2022.

Q4 noninterest expenses were €6.4B, while adjusted costs were €5.1B, down from €5.4B in the prior year quarter, excluding transformation charges.

