Bottom line beat for International Paper

International Paper (NYSE:IP) is on watch after reporting Q4 EPS ahead of even the highest estimate turned in by analysts.

Sales were down 7.6% during the quarter to $5.50B, but operating income for the industrial packaging and printing papers segments beat expectations.

Free cash flow was $565M during the quarter vs. $597M in Q3 and $535M a year ago.

"We are delivering commercial wins and will continue to tightly manage costs, capital spending and working capital to generate strong cash flows in 2020, despite earnings headwinds," says CEO Mark Sutton.

Shares of IP are down 0.30% premarket to $43.24.

