Spirit AeroSystems' CFO, top accounting officer resign over non-compliance

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) -6.8% pre-market after the company says CFO Jose Garcia and Principal Accounting Officer John Gilson resigned after a review found non-compliance with certain accounting processes after the end of Q3.

Spirit Aero names Mark Suchinski as CFO and Damon Ward as interim controller and principal accounting officer.

The company says it received information last month that led it to begin a review of its accounting process compliance, which found that Spirit "did not comply with its established accounting processes related to certain potential contingent liabilities that were received by Spirit after the end of third quarter 2019."

Spirit believes the matter will not result in restatement of Q3 results or materially impact full-year results.

Additionally, Spirit says it reached an agreement with Boeing (NYSE:BA) relating to the 737 MAX production rate.

Under the agreement, Spirit "will restart production slowly," ramping up deliveries throughout the year to reach a total of 216 MAX shipsets delivered to Boeing in 2020.