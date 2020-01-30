Apollo Global Q4 fee-related earnings rise 13% Q/Q

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Q4 distributable earnings of $454.9M, or $1.10 per share, exceeds the Bloomberg estimate of 73 cents.

Compares with $222.5M, or 54 cents per share, in Q3 and $249.9M, or 56 cents per share, in Q4 2018.

Q4 fee-related earnings of 59 cents, up 13% Q/Q.

Q4 total revenue of $914.8M increases from $702.7M in Q3.

Total assets under management of $331.1B, up from $322.7B at Q3-end; capital inflows of $10.5B, primarily from growth in its Athene platform and across the credit platform.

Fee-generating AUM of $246.4B vs. $243.0B at Q3-end.

$22.5B of AUM is dry powder with future management fee potential.

