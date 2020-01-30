Q4 GDP growth of 2.1% matches expectations

Q4 GDP: +2.1% vs. +2.1% consensus and +2.1% Q3.

Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index increased 1.6% in Q4 vs. 1.4% in Q3.

Excluding food and energy prices, the PCE price index increased 1.3% compared with an increase of 2.1% in the prior quarter.

GDP reflects positive contributions from personal consumption expenditures, federal government spending, state and local government spending, residential fixed investment, and exports that were partly offset by negative contributions from private inventory investment and nonresidential fixed investment.

Next estimate for Q4 GDP will be released on Feb. 27.