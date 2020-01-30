Union Gaming sees sports betting boom for Penn National Gaming

Union Gaming sees huge upside for Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) through its acquisition of Barstool Sports.

Analyst John DeCree notes rebranding Penn's retail operations as Barstool Sports Sportsbooks could bring an uplift to foot traffic, casino GGR, sports betting GGR and food/beverage sales.

Penn is seen realizing synergies right away. "In theory, PENN’s marketing and customer acquisition costs going forward should be relatively low with full access to Barstool’s brand and digital platform. Without this partnership, we estimate PENN would have had to spend at least $100m+ on initial marketing and customer acquisition," notes DeCree.

Union Gaming keeps a Buy rating on Penn National Gaming and price target of $35.

