Alexion Pharma slips 3% premarket on soft guidance

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Q4 results: Revenues: $1,384.3M (+22.6%); Soliris: $1,013.1M (+3.7%); Ultomiris: $170.2M; Strensiq: $166.8M (+32.3%); Kanuma: $34.1M (+32.7%).

Net Income: $889M; EPS: $4.00; non-GAAP Net Income: $611M (+25.6%); non-GAAP EPS: $2.71 (+26.6%).

2020 Guidance: Revenues: $5,500M - 5,560M vs. Yahoo Finance consensus of $5.6B; Soliris/Ultomiris revenues: $4,755M - 4,800M; EPS: $7.91 - 8.71; non-GAAP EPS: $10.65 - 10.85 vs. Yahoo finance consensus of $11.37.

The Company received Japanese approval for Soliris for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder and established Ultomiris as market leader for PNH in U.S., Germany and Japan.

ALXN expanded pipeline with 19 clinical-stage development programs planned for 2020, following completion of Achillion acquisition.

Shares are down 3% premarket.

