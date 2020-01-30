Qorvo targets raised after 'outstanding' quarter

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) and raises the target from $125 to $140 after yesterday's earnings report.

The firm says the outlook was "much better than we thought" and "well ahead of investor views."

Cowen says the beat was driven by the "explosive content opportunity at China handset providers" and sees Huawei as an upside lever for the quarter.

Piper Sandler maintains an Overweight rating and lifts the target from $95 to $135, citing the "outstanding" results with strength in IDP and mobile, particularly 5G mobile activity in Asia.

Piper sees multiple tailwinds for IDP, including Wi-Fi 6 and 5G infrastructure.

The firm sees the June quarter guidance as "taking in some level of risk."