Data read on Nordstrom looks soft

Wedbush analyst Jen Redding warns on negative data signals for Nordstrom (JWN).

Redding says the firm's proprietary data indicates a mixed promotional atmosphere for the department store chain and sees topline revenue tracking below the consensus estimate.

While Wedbush keeps a Neutral rating on Nordstrom and price target of $36.00 vs. the average sell-side PT of $39.05, the long-term view is more positive. "We see value in shares of Nordstrom for long-term deep value investors, and see benefits from the company’s localized market strategy, unique limited distribution brand growth, and leverage owing to a powerful omni channel as driving value in time," writes Redding.

Nordstrom is expected to report earnings in early March.