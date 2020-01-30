Cobomarsen data stokes miRagen; up 34% premarket

Nano cap miRagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) jumps 34% premarket on robust volume on the heels of new Phase 1 data on cobomarsen that will be presented at the T-Cell Lymphoma Forum in La Jolla, CA, that starts today.

Six patients with a subtype of aggressive adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL) who received cobomarsen for a median of 11.0 months showed a median survival time (MST) of 26.0 months compared to 7.4 months in a historical cohort. Five of the six were alive at data cutoff.

On the safety front, most adverse events (AEs) were mild or moderate with 22% considered treatment-related. 14% of total AEs were serious or life-threatening, most resolved within 11 days and only two possibly related to cobomarsen.

Cobomarsen inhibits microRNA-155 which is present at high levels in malignant cells of several blood cancers.