DuPont's Q4 in-line with Street view but guidance lags expectations

DuPont (NYSE:DD) -4.1% pre-market after reporting in-line Q4 earnings and revenues but guiding Q1 and FY 2020 earnings below Wall Street consensus.

Although Q4 earnings met analyst expectations, profit fell 36% Y/Y to $704M from $1.01B a year earlier.

Q4 sales on an organic basis fell 2%, as a 3% decline in volume more than offset a 1% rise in price; organic sales were flat to higher in all core segments except transportation and industrial, which was hurt by weak automotive markets and falling nylon prices.

DuPont issues downside guidance for Q1 earnings, seeing EPS of $0.70-$0.74 vs. $1.01 analyst consensus estimate, with net sales down by mid-single digits, citing "nylon headwinds being most impactful at the start of the year and temporary manufacturing challenges in S&C."

For FY 2020, DuPont sees EPS of $3.70-$3.90 vs. $4.14 consensus, on revenues of $21.5B-$22B vs. $22B consensus, "driven by lower discrete items and further headwinds in nylon pricing and mix more than offsetting strong organic growth across our other core segments and continued productivity and cost actions."