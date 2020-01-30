Lazard Q4 revenue gets boost from asset management segment

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Q4 adjusted EPS of 91 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 82 cents and down from 94 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 operating revenue of $708M exceeds consensus of $685.2M and rose 3% Y/Y; financial advisory operating revenue of $395M fell 1% Y/Y and asset management operating revenue of $301M increased 7%.

Q4 operating expenses of $602.3M rose 12% Q/Q and 13% Y/Y, with compensation and benefits expense of $427.3M up 9% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y.

Q4 operating margin of 24.2% increased from 21.2% in Q3 and fell from 26.4% in Q4 2018.

Ended Q4 with assets under management of $248B, up 7.5% Q/Q and 15% Y/Y.

Previously: Lazard EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)