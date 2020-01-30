Microsoft targets raised on durable growth, profits

RBC raises its Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) target from $180 to $200 after yesterday's earnings report and increases its FY22 EPS estimates by 1.5% to $6.85.

Analyst Alex Zukin continues to see "durable growth as the world increasingly moves to the cloud with MSFT uniquely positioned to take an increasingly large percentage of corporate IT budgets in a hybrid world."

BMO maintains an Outperform rating and lifts Microsoft's target from $165 to $200, citing the "impressive" quarter driven by "very strong growth in gross and operating profits."