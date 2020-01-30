Aptinyx up 8% premarket on encouraging NYX-458 data in Parkinson's

Thinly traded micro cap Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) perks up 8% premarket on light volume in reaction to the publication of preclinical data on NYX-458 in the journal Movement Disorders.

In a primate model of Parkinson's disease (PD), administration of NYX-458, an NMDA receptor modulator, reversed cognitive deficits in a "rapid, robust and enduring" manner. The company says the cognitive measures returned to healthy baseline levels as early as one day after a single dose and lasted for at least three weeks. Positive effects were also recovered after re-impairment and maintained with repeat dosing, lasting up to three months after the last dose.

A Phase 2 study in patients with mild impairments associated with PD is ongoing with an estimated completion date in June 2021.