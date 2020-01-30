Macau casinos strategize amid 80% traffic drop

Macau traffic is down 80% to 90% based on different sources from the gambling mecca. The question of how much offset there is with operating costs came up on yesterday's Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) conference call.

"I think it would be foolhardy to think we can reduce costs enough to offset what's happening," noted Las Vegas Sands COO Robert Goldstein.

Las Vegas Sands says the company is measuring the temperatures of the gamblers it does have visiting casinos and all dealers have masks. Management is also looking to support the initiatives coming out of Beijing.

Looking down the road, LVS execs see the traffic bounceback from the flu being huge, but note they can't model yet if the recovery will be in February or March. Meanwhile, analysts have been pointing to the short-term impact of outbreaks of the past that usually last less than six months, although they don't discount that the new coronavirus could set a new precedent.

Las Vegas Sands earnings call transcript

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY). MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO), Studio City International (NYSE:MSC).

