Mastercard invests in AI-powered authentication technology

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) makes an investment in Trust Stamp, an AI-powered authentication services company.

Trust Stamp applies advanced cryptographic techniques and AI-powered presentation-attack detection tools to biometric and other identity data to create a proprietary non-PII Hash, or EgHash.

The EgHash is unique to the subject and provides a tokenized identity that cannot be reverse engineered can be matched and deduplicated using Trust Stamp's probabilistic AI, and verified via zero-knowledge-proofs.

The technology is used in multiple verticals, including humanitarian and development services, banking, fintech, KYC/AML compliance, real estate, and law enforcement.