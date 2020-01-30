FB, TSCO among premarket losers

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) -26% on CEO exit.
Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) -16% on Q2 earnings.
Intelsat (NYSE:I) -15%.
Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) -10% after pricing equity offering.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) -9% on Q4 earnings.
Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -8% after purchase contract with BioHiTech Global.
DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) -9% after pricing equity offering.
Carnival (NYSE:CUK) -8%.
Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -7% on Q4 earnings.
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) -7% after CFO and top accounting officer resign over non-compliance.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) -6%.
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) -7% after pricing equity offering.
Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) -6% on dividend cut.
Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -6%.
Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) -5%.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -5%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) -5% on Q4 earnings.