FB, TSCO among premarket losers

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) -26% on CEO exit.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) -16% on Q2 earnings.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) -15% .

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) -10% after pricing equity offering.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) -9% on Q4 earnings.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -8% after purchase contract with BioHiTech Global.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) -9% after pricing equity offering.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) -8% .

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) -7% on Q4 earnings.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) -7% after CFO and top accounting officer resign over non-compliance.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) -6% .

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) -7% after pricing equity offering.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) -6% on dividend cut.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -6% .

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) -5% .

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -5% .