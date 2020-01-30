Citi launches new digital investment platform

Citi (NYSE:C) rolls out Citi Wealth Builder, a low-cost digital investing platform with professionally managed portfolios.

Customers can start using the new digital platform with an initial investment of $1,500 and no advisory fees for Citi Priority and Citigold clients on their initial portfolio; additional accounts have a 0.55% advisory fee.

The platform matches customers to one of six portfolios based on their responses to questions ranging from their level of comfort with market volatility to their retirement goals and how much they’ve saved to date.

The new digital advisory tool is powered by Jemstep, a subsidiary of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ).